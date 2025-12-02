Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Awesome $365 Bonus for Launch Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports betting is now live in Missouri, and new users with this bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365 can score $365 in bonus credit when they get started today. Just Bet $10 and get $365 guaranteed for the NBA, NHL, college hoops and Championship Week this weekend in college football. Click here to get started.

As alluded to briefly above, Tuesday night has a great selection of basketball games to bet on with bet365 Missouri. The NBA boasts 6 great matchups while college basketball features 3 top 25 matchups tonight. We’ll discuss those games and take a closer look at this bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365 below.

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 Offer

This bonus code unlocks a bet $10, get $365 welcome offer for new users in the state of Missouri, and all that’s required to risk for that bonus credit is a $10 deposit. Plenty of sportsbooks launched in the Show-Me State on December 1, but it’s hard to beat that welcome offer from bet365.

Why? Well, like we said, this bonus credit is 100% guaranteed for those who follow the instructions laid out by bet365 and on this page: Sign up, deposit $10 and bet that $10 on a line with odds greater than -500. Once you do that, you’ll receive $365 in bonus credit that can be selectively applied to wagers placed across the next 7 days, or until the bonus credit is used up. As mentioned, all bonus credit from this offer will expire 7 days after issuance.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best games to bet on today, December 2.

Six NBA Matchups, Three Top 25 College Basketball Games Highlight Dec. 2 Slate

There is a lot of good basketball on TV tonight, and new users with this bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365 can get $365 in bonus credit for all the action.

Let’s start in the NBA, where the Celtics and Knicks highlight a 6-game slate. Here’s a look at all the matchups tonight, with spread favorites listed in parenthesis:

Wizards at 76ers (-13.5)

Blazers at Raptors (-5.5)

Wolves (-10.5) at Pelicans

Grizzlies at Spurs (-5.5)

Knicks at Celtics (-1.5)

Thunder (-11.5) at Warriors

As far as college hoops is concerned, tonight is one of the better nights of the season. Three top 25 matchups dot the schedule, including Florida at Duke, UConn at Kansas and North Carolina at Kentucky.

Sign Up With Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code WTOP365

New users in the Show-Me State can claim a bet $10, get $365 offer for use on the NBA, college hoops and much more this week. Here’s a look at how to get started:

Use the links on this page to be taken to bet365 sportsbook.

Create an account, login credentials and ensure the promo code box is filled with code WTOP365 to get the full offer.

Enter all information as prompted, such as email, phone number, address, etc.

Download the bet365 sportsbook app.

Bet $10 on the line of your choice, so long as that line has odds greater than -500. Whether that bet wins or loses, you’ll collect $365 in bonus bets.

Must be 21+ to wager and present in MO. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER