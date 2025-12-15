Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Dolphins-Steelers Monday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Steelers open as the home favorites in this crucial conference matchup. A look at the current betting lines reveals a tight contest is expected, with Pittsburgh favored by a field goal.

Bet Type Miami Dolphins Pittsburgh Steelers Spread +3 (+100) -3 (-120) Moneyline +150 -180 Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)

Odds as of December 15, 2025 from Bet365.US.NJ.

The Steelers have been formidable as a home favorite, boasting a 4-1 (.800) record against the spread in their last five such contests. Pittsburgh has also been dominant at home following a victory, going 7-1 (.875) straight up and against the spread in their last eight games under those circumstances. However, a significant counter-trend looms: the Steelers have lost their last six primetime games and are 0-4 against the spread in their last four. This season, when favored, Pittsburgh is 4-2 with a 3-3 (50.0%) record against the spread.

For the visiting Dolphins, recent form is a strong point. They have won their last four games and are 3-1 (.750) against the spread in their last four contests against opponents with a winning record. Despite this, their performance as an underdog has been shaky, with a 2-6 (.250) record in their last eight games in that role and a 1-6 (.143) mark on the road as an underdog over their last seven. This season, Miami is 2-5 as an underdog but has managed a 4-3 (57.1%) record against the spread. The total of 42.5 points is notable, as the under has hit in five of Miami’s last six games and four of Pittsburgh’s last five at home.

