Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Bulls-Cavs, NBA, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight's exciting NBA matchups featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls provide an opportunity for new players to engage with the action when using bet365 bonus code WTOP365.







A fantastic slate of NBA action provides the perfect opportunity for new customers to get in on the action with bet365. New users can get in on the action with NBA markets—like the Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup, College Football Bowl Games, or NFL Week 16 matchups.

With high-scoring games and compelling spreads on tonight’s schedule, this makes it one of the top offers available for sports betting.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 at a Glance

Tonight’s NBA action presents a golden opportunity to take advantage of one of the most straightforward sportsbook promotions on the market. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can secure a guaranteed bonus.

You could place a simple wager on the high-scoring affair between the Cavaliers and Bulls—a game featuring a massive 242.5-point total. This guaranteed return makes it an ideal way to get started with tonight’s NBA slate.

How the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Works

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides new players with a guaranteed win: simply place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any market, and you will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter if your bet wins or loses. For example, you could bet $5 on the Cavaliers vs. Bulls game to go over the massive 242.5-point total and get your $150 bonus regardless of the final score.

This straightforward approach puts money in your pocket immediately, giving you plenty of ammunition to explore different betting markets throughout tonight’s games and beyond.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Here’s a look at the odds for tonight’s slate of NBA action, courtesy of bet365.

The visiting Cleveland Cavaliers are favored by 5 points against the Chicago Bulls in what projects to be a high-scoring affair with the total set at a lofty 242.5. The Cavaliers will be without key big man Evan Mobley (19.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG), placing more of the offensive load on Donovan Mitchell, who has been stellar this season, averaging 30.7 points per game with a 33.1% usage rate. Mitchell’s recent dominant performances have been crucial to Cleveland’s success, making him a focal point for tonight’s game.

The Bulls will counter with Josh Giddey, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, including five triple-doubles on the season. Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu is currently listed as questionable with a thumb injury.

In the second matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heavy 8.5-point favorites at home against a severely depleted Memphis Grizzlies team. The Grizzlies have a staggering eight players on their injury report, including a questionable tag for star guard Ja Morant (ankle). The Timberwolves are also monitoring their own star, Anthony Edwards (28.6 PPG), who is questionable with a foot issue. If Edwards sits, Minnesota will lean heavily on Julius Randle, who has been a force with averages of 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, to go along with two triple-doubles.

How to Activate Your bet365 Welcome Offer

Getting started with bet365 is a straightforward process that will have you ready to bet on tonight’s NBA action in minutes. You won’t even need to manually enter a promo code during sign-up. Just follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of at least $5. bet365 offers a variety of safe and secure payment methods to choose from. Place Your Qualifying Bet: With your account funded, you’re ready to place your $5 qualifying wager. You could put it on the Cavaliers to cover the -5 spread against the Bulls or on the over 242.5 total in what should be a fast-paced, high-scoring contest. Receive Your Bonus: Once your bet settles, you will automatically receive your $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

This offer gives you the perfect entry point to explore tonight’s NBA action with house money, making every game that much more exciting.