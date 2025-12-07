Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the NFL Sunday slate today, starting with the early games at 1 p.m. ET. All new users who claim this offer are able to choose between two fantastic welcome offers: either $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Meanwhile, those in Missouri will receive a special $365 launch bonus.

There are two offers available, but bet365 is nice enough to allow the user choose which of the two they’d prefer. The first option is a guaranteed $150 bonus, which can be redeemed after placing a $5 wager. The second option is a $1,000 safety net bet, which backs up your first wager on the app.

Any offer you choose will help you get started with a Sunday full of NFL games, including Bengals-Bills, Colts-Jaguars, Bears-Packers and ending with Texans-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

New users can redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet offer with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.