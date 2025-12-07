Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365:…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the NFL Sunday slate today, starting with the early games at 1 p.m. ET. All new users who claim this offer are able to choose between two fantastic welcome offers: either $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Meanwhile, those in Missouri will receive a special $365 launch bonus.



There are two offers available, but bet365 is nice enough to allow the user choose which of the two they’d prefer. The first option is a guaranteed $150 bonus, which can be redeemed after placing a $5 wager. The second option is a $1,000 safety net bet, which backs up your first wager on the app.
Any offer you choose will help you get started with a Sunday full of NFL games, including Bengals-Bills, Colts-Jaguars, Bears-Packers and ending with Texans-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
New users can redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet offer with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 CFB Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos 30% NFL Early Games SGP Boost, %30 NFL Late Games SGP Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL Bet Boosts, etc. 
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique opportunity to choose how you would like to set up your account on bet365. There are two good offers, which involve either receiving a guaranteed bonus or a back up a large wager placed on the app.

The first offer is a risk $5 to gain $150 in bonuses. Simply place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter.

The next option is for the risk-takes out there, which is the $1,000 safety net bet. Place a large wager on bet365, up to the $1K amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial bet settle as a loss.

Two NFL Same-Game Parlay Boosts via Bet365

There are two separate SGP profit boosts for the games today, one boost is valid for the early (1 p.m. ET) games and the other one is for the afternoon games. Despite the Bengals record, the Bengals-Bills game is the biggest game of the early slate of games, with the best afternoon game is Bears-Packers.

So, we will provide our favorite SGP for both of those games below:

  • Chase Brown over 52.5 receiving yards, James Cook over 103.5 rushing yards & Dalton Kincaid over 34.5 receiving yards: Boosted to +780
  • Luther Burden III over 40.5 receiving yards, Christian Watson over 53.5 receiving yards& Jayden Reed over 22.5 receiving yards: Boosted to +747

Redeeming the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
  2. Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
  3. Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
  4. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up