Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Sunday Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 CFB Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|30% NFL Early Games SGP Boost, %30 NFL Late Games SGP Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL Bet Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a unique opportunity to choose how you would like to set up your account on bet365. There are two good offers, which involve either receiving a guaranteed bonus or a back up a large wager placed on the app.
The first offer is a risk $5 to gain $150 in bonuses. Simply place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter.
The next option is for the risk-takes out there, which is the $1,000 safety net bet. Place a large wager on bet365, up to the $1K amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial bet settle as a loss.
Two NFL Same-Game Parlay Boosts via Bet365
There are two separate SGP profit boosts for the games today, one boost is valid for the early (1 p.m. ET) games and the other one is for the afternoon games. Despite the Bengals record, the Bengals-Bills game is the biggest game of the early slate of games, with the best afternoon game is Bears-Packers.
So, we will provide our favorite SGP for both of those games below:
- Chase Brown over 52.5 receiving yards, James Cook over 103.5 rushing yards & Dalton Kincaid over 34.5 receiving yards: Boosted to +780
- Luther Burden III over 40.5 receiving yards, Christian Watson over 53.5 receiving yards& Jayden Reed over 22.5 receiving yards: Boosted to +747
Redeeming the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
- Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.