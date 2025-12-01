Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MNF + $365 Missouri Launch Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Other Offers NBA SGP Boost (30%), Giants-Patriots boosts and early payout offers New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Giants New England Patriots Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) Moneyline +290 -370 Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Steps to Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Create Your bet365 Account: First, navigate to the bet365 website or download the mobile app to begin registration. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to create and verify your new account. While you can use our code, no promo code is necessary to be entered if you use the links on this page, as the offer will be automatically applied. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and make a qualifying deposit. You must deposit at least $5 using one of the many secure banking methods available. Select Your Welcome Offer: After your deposit is complete, you will choose which welcome bonus you want to activate: either the Bet $5, Get $150 promotion or the $1,000 Safety Net Bet. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and bonus selected, you are ready to make your first bet. Place a qualifying cash wager on any market for the New York Giants versus New England Patriots contest—whether it’s on the New England Patriots to cover the -7 spread or the total to go over 46.5 points—to officially activate your bonus.