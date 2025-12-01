Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MNF + $365 Missouri Launch Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
The Missouri sports betting launch means new players can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, as well as those in 14 other states, to score a new player offer on Monday headlined by Giants-Patriots and a busy night around the NBA and NHL. While users in most states will score a $150 bonus, those in Missouri can celebrate the launch of sports betting on its first day with an elevated $365 bonus code here.
New customers looking to wager on the New York Giants versus New England Patriots game can take advantage of a flexible and valuable welcome offer from bet365. New customers can consider their betting options for the New York Giants versus New England Patriots game.
The first option is a "Bet $5, Get $150" deal. With this offer, you can place a wager on any market for the New York Giants versus New England Patriots contest—such as the New England Patriots to cover the -7 spread or the total to go Over 46.5 points—and you will receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your initial bet.
Remember, those who use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in Missouri will get the same offer, but one that is pumped up to a $365 bonus.
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
New York Giants
New England Patriots
Spread
+7 (-110)
-7 (-110)
Moneyline
+290
-370
Total Points
Over 46.5 (-110)
Under 46.5 (-110)
Odds as of December 1, 2025 from Bet365.US.NJ.
The New England Patriots enter this matchup as heavy home favorites, with a -370 moneyline reflecting their dominant season. The New England Patriots have thrived in this role, posting a 7-1 record (.875) straight-up in the eight games they’ve been favored this season. When favored, New England has also covered the spread at a 62.5% clip (5-3 ATS), making them a reliable bet for backers.
Conversely, the New York Giants are significant +290 underdogs, a familiar position for them this year. While they have struggled to win outright as underdogs (2-10 record), they have been a surprisingly strong bet against the spread. The New York Giants have covered in 7 of their 12 games as an underdog (58.3%). More specifically, a key trend shows the New York Giants are an impressive 5-1 (.833) against the spread over their last six games when getting a touchdown or more, making the +7 spread particularly noteworthy.
Steps to Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Getting started with bet365 is a quick and secure process. Follow these simple steps to register, claim your preferred bonus, and get in on the action for the New York Giants versus New England Patriots game.
Create Your bet365 Account: First, navigate to the bet365 website or download the mobile app to begin registration. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to create and verify your new account. While you can use our code, no promo code is necessary to be entered if you use the links on this page, as the offer will be automatically applied.
Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and make a qualifying deposit. You must deposit at least $5 using one of the many secure banking methods available.
Select Your Welcome Offer: After your deposit is complete, you will choose which welcome bonus you want to activate: either the Bet $5, Get $150 promotion or the $1,000 Safety Net Bet.
Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and bonus selected, you are ready to make your first bet. Place a qualifying cash wager on any market for the New York Giants versus New England Patriots contest—whether it’s on the New England Patriots to cover the -7 spread or the total to go over 46.5 points—to officially activate your bonus.