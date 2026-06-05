New York plays Indiana after Jones’ 22-point outing

Indiana Fever (5-4, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-4, 3-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (5-4, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-4, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty faces the Indiana Fever after Jonquel Jones scored 22 points in the New York Liberty’s 97-82 win against the Toronto Tempo.

New York went 27-17 overall and 15-5 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Liberty averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

Indiana finished 24-20 overall last season while going 13-8 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever gave up 81.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (back), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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