Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Jake Paul Fight, CFP, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Lock-in bonus bets for the College Football Playoff and Jake Paul fight with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Register here to place your first bet on Friday.









Apply the bet365 bonus code and place a $5 bet on any game to release a $150 bonus. The result of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it a popular option for new customers. There is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available to those who would rather make a hefty wager on a college football game or the Paul fight.

The College Football Playoff officially begins on Friday night as No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 8 Oklahoma. Bama is a one-point favorite. Also, we have an anticipated boxing matchup between Paul and Anthony Joshua.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Alabama-Oklahoma

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the College Football Playoff and Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Oklahoma beat Alabama earlier in the season in Tuscaloosa, but bettors are still siding with Kalen DeBoer to get the win. All eyes will be on Ty Simpson and John Mateer.

On Saturday, action picks back up with No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon. Check each game to find a list of parlay boosts.

Use this time to bet on any team to win the championship. No. 2 Ohio State is favored just above No. 1 Indiana. And check out the Over/Under free-to-play game to win more bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can follow these steps to claim a welcome offer for a busy weekend in sports:

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your full name, email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

A loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund, so you can place another bet of the same amount.

Odds Boosts for Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua

The main card for Paul vs. Joshua begins at 8 pm ET on Netflix, with the main event ring walks expected to happen around 10:30 pm ET. These are some of the odds boosts you can find on bet365:

Jale Paul to win and the fight to go the distance (+1600)

Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ in over 2.5 rounds (+180)

Anthony Joshua wins, Johsua has 2+ knockdowns and the most punches thrown (+180)

Jake Paul wins in under 5.5 rounds and has 1+ knockdowns (+2000)

Over 2.5 rounds, Jake Paul to score 1+ knockdowns and Anthony Joshua to score 1+ knockdowns (+2000)

Register through the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and grab a $150 bonus.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.