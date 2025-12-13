Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Army vs. Navy, $365 Missouri Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose a welcome offer for NBA, college basketball, college football and NFL action over the weekend. Sign up here to claim a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net. Register here in Missouri to score a larger bonus because of the recent launch of sportsbook apps.

















The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when using the bet365 bonus code. New customers will receive a $150 bonus. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, so you’ll get a bonus refund after a loss.

We recommend the guaranteed bonus to most since it only takes a small wager and the outcome doesn’t matter. The safety net is available for anyone who wants to place a hefty bet on a certain matchup.

In Missouri, start with a $10 bet to score a guaranteed $365 bonus. This special offer for the Show-Me State will likely change soon, making it the best time to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NBA Cup

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Promos 50% NBA Cup Same-Game Parlay Boost, Over/Under Free-to-Play Game, NFL Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s the semifinals of the NBA Cup. We have the Knicks vs. Magic and Spurs vs. Thunder on Saturday. Place your opening bet on either game and check out some of the same-game parlay boosts.

Knicks win, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each score 25+ points (+450)

Jalen Brunson, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane each with 3+ made threes (+850)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7+ assists, Chet Holmgren 7+ rebounds and Stephon Castle 7+ rebounds (+1600)

Spurs win, De’Aaron Fox scores 25+ points and Victor Wembanyama to have 10+ rebounds (+1800)

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Take these easy steps in most states to pick a welcome offer:

Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your email address, date of birth, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Follow the other links if you’re in Missouri and begin with a $10 bet instead. This will release a $365 bonus.

Over/Under Free-to-Play Game for NFL Week 15

Customers can make picks in the Over/Under free-to-play game every day. In fact, users won $14,000 in bonus bets last week. This is a great way to make your predictions for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Key matchups include the Browns vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Bengals, Chargers vs. Chiefs, Bills vs. Patriots, Lions vs. Rams, Panthers vs. Saints, Colts vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Cowboys and Dolphins vs. Steelers. All of these matchups have same-game parlay boosts for select markets.

Register through the links above to use the best bet365 bonus code in your state. Collect a $150 bonus, use a $1,000 first-bet safety net or claim a $365 bonus in Missouri.

