Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Alabama-Georgia, CFB Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 CFB Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|Prop Protect, NFL, NBA Early Payout, Parlay Boost up to 100%, NFL, NBA Bet Boosts etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 6, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a unique opportunity to choose how you would like to set up your account on bet365. There are two good offers, which involve either receiving a guaranteed bonus or a back up a large wager placed on the app, detailed below:
- Place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter.
- $1,000 safety net bet. Place a large wager on bet365, up to the $1K amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial bet settle as a loss.
Once you are signed up and have chosen an offer, check out the promotions, bet boosts and everything else offered for the college football games on Saturday.
Redeeming the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
- Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.
Best NCAAF Bet Boosts Saturday
One way to play a loaded slate such as the Saturday CFB slate is to check out the bet boosts tab on bet365. Here, you will see boosted same-game parlays for pretty much every single game, and especially the big games. Below, we will list the best boosted options for the BYU-Texas Tech, Georgia-Alabama and Indiana-Ohio State games:
- Texas Tech 1H -7.5, Texas Tech -17.5, Total Over 53.5 (+550)
- Over 13.5 1st Q Points, Over 13.5 2nd Q Points, Over 10.5 3rd Q Points & Over 13.5 4th Q Points (+1100)
- Ohio State Moneyline, 1H Over 27.5, Full Game Over 59.5 (+700)
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.