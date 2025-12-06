Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Alabama-Georgia, CFB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a loaded college football Saturday slate headlined by games such as Georgia-Alabama and Indiana-Ohio State by redeeming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All new users who claim this offer are able to choose between two fantastic welcome offers: $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.







It is up to the user to decide which offer they would like to receive, but both are good options. A $5 bet will automatically result in a $150 bonus after signing up, as the result of that wager does not matter so the bonus will be received guaranteed. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which backs up the first wager on the app up to that amount.

Sign up, and then check out BYU-Texas Tech, Georgia-Alabama, Indiana-Ohio State and more on the Saturday college football slate. New users can redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet offer with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.