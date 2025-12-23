Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Xmas Bonus for NBA, $365 Offer in Missouri

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs in what's shaping up to be a crucial Western Conference showdown, new customers can get in on the action by using bet365 bonus code WTOP365. While many players will opt for a bet-and-get that delivers a $150 bonus, Missouri players can still claim an upgraded $365 launch offer.







This welcome promotion provides you with a choice between two distinct offers ahead of the tip-off at Frost Bank Center. Whether it’s a bet $5, get $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net (available in select states), this a great way to introduce yourself to bet365 during a 14-game NBA slate.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA (Dec. 23)

In most states, you can decide which offer best suits your betting style. The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal – for example, you could place a $5 wager on the Thunder to cover their -5.5 spread. Whether Oklahoma City’s top-ranked defense (101.7 Defensive Rating) shuts down the Spurs or not, you will receive $150 in bonus bets credited to your account.

Alternatively, you can opt for the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. This is perfect for those looking to make a larger initial play, perhaps on the total going over 233.5 points. If that first bet doesn’t win, bet365 refunds your stake up to $1,000 in the form of bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to win with the peace of mind that comes from having a safety net in place.

bet365 Bonus Code for NBA, Missouri Offer

The bet365 bonus WTOP365 unlocks a unique choice for new players, allowing you to select the promotion that best aligns with your betting strategy for the Thunder vs. Spurs game. The first option is a guaranteed bonus: Most states grab a $150 bonus, while Missouri gets a $365 offer. The best part is that the outcome of your initial $5 wager doesn’t matter – the bonus is yours win or lose.

In the case of Missouri players, a $10 first wager will be required.

NBA Tonight Preview

Thinking about ways to leverage the bet365 bonus code across tonight’s loaded 14-game slate? Know this:

Tonight’s marquee matchup features the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs in what’s become a budding rivalry fueled by young star power. The Thunder enter as road favorites with a -5.5 point spread, and the betting total is set at 233.5 points.

Oklahoma City has been a force on both ends of the floor, boasting a staggering +16.2 Net Rating and the league’s stingiest defense with a 101.7 Defensive Rating. They’re led by the phenomenal Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is pouring in 32.5 points per game on a highly efficient 67.9% true shooting percentage. This Thunder squad sits atop the power rankings and has championship aspirations written all over their dominant two-way play.

However, the Spurs are no pushovers, entering the contest with a strong +6.5 Net Rating and fresh off their NBA Cup semifinal upset over these same Thunder. The game’s complexion could hinge on the availability of San Antonio’s star, Victor Wembanyama, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury. His absence would be a massive blow, as he’s been a dominant force, averaging 24.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and recording 11 double-doubles in just 16 games.

How to Activate This bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with bet365 and claiming your welcome bonus for the Thunder vs. Spurs game is a straightforward process. No promo code is required to be entered manually when you sign up through our links, but you can use WTOP365 to be safe. Follow these steps to activate your choice of promotion: