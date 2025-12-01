Bane’s big 4th quarter helps the Magic beat the struggling Bulls 125-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 18 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orlando Magic…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 18 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 125-120 on Monday night.

Bane made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left, sparking an 8-0 run for the Magic. He also capped the decisive sequence with a foul shot that made it 117-111 with 2:11 to go.

Bane was 12 for 17 from the field. He also had six rebounds and five assists.

Franz Wagner scored 25 points for Orlando, and reserve Anthony Black had 22 points and nine rebounds. The Magic won for the sixth time in seven games.

Josh Giddey had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Chicago in its fourth consecutive loss. Matas Buzelis scored 21 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, holding the Magic without a field goal for the first five minutes of the period. But Bane made a 3-pointer and Noah Penda had a driving dunk that tied it at 85 going into the fourth.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 17 points for Orlando on 6-for-8 shooting.

Tre Jones had 20 points for Chicago, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven assists.

Bulls: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Magic: Continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

