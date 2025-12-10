Backed by his players, Xabi Alonso sees Real Madrid getting through its tough moment

MADRID (AP) — Xabi Alonso thanked his players for their attitude after another defeat and said he was positive Real…

Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, remaining with only two wins in its last eight matches in all competitions.

“The players gave it everything they had, and I have nothing to criticize today. I really value their attitude. We have to keep going,” Alonso said. “Right now the results aren’t as good as we’d like.

“We’re critical, we demand a lot of ourselves, and we understand the fans. We have to keep working hard. We believe we’ll get through this because everything passes, and I’m convinced we can do it.”

The result increased criticism against Alonso and prompted some jeers by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“We can understand why they whistle, and we have to accept it as normal because the demands here are so high,” Alonso said. “We want to turn things around, improve our mental and physical condition, and get the injured players back. There’s still a long way to go.”

Spanish media has been reporting there’s a split between Alonso and part of the squad, but players were quick to come out supporting him after the defeat.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Raúl Asencio were among those saying the team was united and everyone was behind Alonso. Rodrygo hugged Alonso by the sideline after scoring and admitted it was to show that the players are together with the coach.

Alonso said it was “nothing new for coaches” to have to deal with criticism at a powerhouse like Madrid.

“You have to live with it, and when you’re the coach of Real Madrid, you have to be prepared to face it bravely, responsibly and self-critically, knowing that things can change,” Alonso said. “Despite the result, I’ve seen positive things individually and collectively. Other things haven’t gone so well, but we’re still in it.”

Madrid’s next match is at Alaves on Sunday in the Spanish league, where it trails leader Barcelona by four points after 16 matches.

