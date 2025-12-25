Atlanta faces Miami, looks to stop home slide

Miami Heat (15-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Friday, 7…

Miami Heat (15-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays Miami looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Hawks have gone 9-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

The Heat are 9-10 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks average 118.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 117.6 the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.9% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 23.8 points for the Hawks. Vit Krejci is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 118.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points per game.

Heat: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: day to day (shoulder).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (elbow), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

