Angels sign LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Jordan Romano to 1-year contracts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels made a couple of moves to add pitching depth Tuesday night, signing…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels made a couple of moves to add pitching depth Tuesday night, signing left-hander Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Jordan Romano to one-year contracts.

Pomeranz gets a $4 million salary next season, and Romano will earn $2 million.

The 37-year-old Pomeranz was 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and one save in 53 relief appearances and four starts for the Chicago Cubs last season. He struck out 57 batters in 49 2/3 innings.

It was the first major league stint for the oft-injured Pomeranz since 2021 with San Diego. He went 23 1/3 consecutive innings without permitting an earned run over his first 26 games to begin the season.

Pomeranz was selected fifth overall by Cleveland in the 2010 amateur draft from the University of Mississippi and made his big league debut with Colorado in 2011. He was an All-Star in 2016 with the Padres.

Pomeranz is 50-60 with a 3.82 ERA and 940 strikeouts over 908 innings in 12 seasons with the Rockies, Athletics, Padres, Red Sox, Giants, Brewers and Cubs. He won a World Series championship with the 2018 Red Sox, making 26 regular-season appearances, but did not pitch in the postseason that year.

Romano, 32, was a two-time All-Star closer for Toronto but struggled this year in his only season with Philadelphia, going 2-4 with an 8.23 ERA and eight saves in 49 appearances. He struck out 47 batters and served up 10 home runs in 42 2/3 innings.

Romano is 22-21 with a 3.73 ERA and 113 saves in 280 big league games over seven seasons with the Blue Jays and Phillies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.