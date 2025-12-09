Alphonso Davies back on Bayern’s bench after 9 months following knee injury

MUNICH (AP) — Alphonso Davies is back in Bayern Munich’s game-day squad to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League…

MUNICH (AP) — Alphonso Davies is back in Bayern Munich’s game-day squad to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League for the first time in nearly nine months after a serious knee injury.

Josip Stanisic is set to start in the left back role for Bayern against Portuguese champion Sporting but Davies indicated on the Film Never Lies podcast Monday that coach Vincent Kompany could put him into the game.

“I’m not sure if I will get minutes,” he said. “I mean, that’s up to the coach.”

The left back hasn’t played since he was injured in March while playing for Canada against the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League third-place game. Davies tore a ligament and sustained other damage in his right knee.

That injury prompted Bayern to criticize the Canadian national team, alleging Davies hadn’t been given proper medical checks on the injury before boarding a flight back to Germany.

