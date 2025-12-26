Ace Bailey leaves Jazz-Pistons game with a hip strain

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Ace Bailey left Frday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons in the first half…

The Jazz rookie was scoreless in 11 minutes but the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft averages 10.7 points per game. The 6-9 guard had reached double figures in four straight games and has often been on the court during crunch time for the Jazz.

Brice Sensabaugh started the second half in Bailey’s spot.

