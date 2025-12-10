2025 Rule 5 Draft List

Selections from the 2025 Rule 5 draft listed by team: position: name: and team selected from: Major League Phase Round…

Selections from the 2025 Rule 5 draft listed by team: position: name: and team selected from:

Major League Phase

Round 1

1. Colorado: RHP RJ Petit (from Detroit)

2. Chicago White Sox: RHP Jedixson Paez (from Boston)

3. Washington: RHP Griff McGarry (from Philadelphia)

4. Minnesota: C Daniel Susac (from Athletics)

5. Pittsburgh: RHP Carter Baumler (from Baltimore)

6. Athletics: RHP Ryan Watson (from San Francisco)

7. St. Louis: RHP Matt Pushard (from Miami)

8. Houston: RHP Roddery Muñoz (from Cincinnati)

9. Cleveland: RHP Peyton Pallette (from Chicago White Sox)

10. Toronto: RHP Spencer Miles (from SF)

11. N.Y. Yankees: RHP Cade Winquest (from St. Louis)

12. Philadelphia RHP Zach McCambley (from Miami)

13. Chicago White Sox: RHP Alexander Alberto (from Tampa Bay)

Triple A Phase

Round 1

1. Colorado: RHP TJ Shook (from N.Y. Mets)

2. Chicago White Sox: RHP Jackson Kelley (from Texas)

3. Washington: RHP Sandy Gaston (from L.A. Angels)

4. Minnesota: RHP Sam Ryan (from L.A. Angels)

5. Pittsburgh: RHP Junior Flores (from San Francisco)

6. L.A. Angels: RHP Eybersson Polanco (from Boston)

7. Athletics: RHP Abel Mercedes (from Houston)

8. Atlanta: Braves: OF Carter Howell, (from San Francisco)

9. Tampa Bay: RHP Alvaro Mejias (from Boston)

10. St. Louis: RHP Ryan Murphy (from San Francisco)

11. Miami: RHP Jake Smith (from L.A. Angels)

12. Arizona: RHP Antonio Menendez (from Tampa Bay)

13. Texas: RHP Jonathan Brand (from Boston)

14. Cincinnati: LHP Nate Peterson (from Milwaukee)

15. N.Y. Mets: RHP Justin Armbruester (from Baltimore)

16. Detroit: RHP Luke Taggart (from Colorado)

17. Houston: RHP Trey McLoughlin (from N.Y. Mets)

18. Cleveland: RHP Jack Carey (from Pittsburgh)

19. Boston: LHP Caden Vire (from Milwaukee)

20. Seattle: 1B Carson Taylor (from Philadelphia)

21. Chicago Cubs: RHP Adam Stone (from N.Y. Yankees)

22. Toronto: OF Hedbert Perez (from Milwaukee)

23. N.Y. Yankees: RHP Hansel Rincon (from Milwaukee)

24. Philadelphia: IF Austin Murr (from Detroit)

25. Milwaukee: RHP Cole Phillips (from Seattle)

Round 2

26. Washington: RHP Brady Hill (from Colorado)

27. Minnesota: OF Garrett Spain (from Milwaukee)

28. Pittsburgh: LHP Brandon Neeck (from L.A. Dodgers)

29. Athletics: Athletics: RHP Darlin Pinales (from Arizona)

30. Atlanta: Braves: C Archer Brookman (from Detroit)

31. Miami: Marlins: RHP Livan Reinoso (from L.A. Dodgers)

32. Arizona: D-backs: RHP Sean Harney (from St. Louis)

33. Cincinnati: Reds: 1B Zavier Warren (from Milwaukee)

34. N.Y. Mets: Mets: LHP Aaron Rozek (from Minnesota)

35. Detroit: RHP Jan Caraballo (from San Francisco)

36. Houston: OF Edwin Sanchez (from L.A. Dodgers)

37. Boston: OF Matt Lloyd (from St. Louis)

38. Seattle: RHP Sean Hermann (from N.Y. Yankees)

39. Chicago Cubs: RHP Zane Mills (from St. Louis)

40. Toronto: RHP Travis Kuhn (from Detroit)

41. N.Y. Yankees: C Abrahan Gutierrez (from Athletics)

42. Philadelphia: RHP Evan Gates (from San Francisco)

Round 3

43. Washington: RHP Dylan Tebrake (from N.Y. Mets)

44. Pittsburgh: Pirates: RHP Kyle Larsen (from Texas)

45. Athletics: Athletics: RHP Jorge Marcheco (from L.A. Angels)

46. Arizona: INF Danny Serretti (from Detroit)

47. N.Y. Mets: LHP Matt Turner (from N.Y. Yankees)

48. Detroit: RHP John Stankiewicz (from Minnesota)

49. Boston: C Raudelis Martinez (from Tampa Bay)

50. Chicago Cubs: UTIL Devin Ortiz (from San Diego)

Round 4

51. Washington: OF Jack Rogers (from Cincinnati)

52. Pittsburgh: RHP Bryan Mena (from Colorado)

53. Detroit: RHP Yendy Gomez (from L.A. Angels)

Round 5

54. Washington: Nationals: RHP Eiker Huizi (from San Diego)

Round 6

55. Washington: RHP Cesar Rojas (from Tampa Bay)

