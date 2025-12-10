2025 Rule 5 Draft List

Selections from the 2025 Rule 5 draft listed by team: position: name: and team selected from:
Major League Phase
Round 1
1. Colorado: RHP RJ Petit (from Detroit)
2. Chicago White Sox: RHP Jedixson Paez (from Boston)
3. Washington: RHP Griff McGarry (from Philadelphia)
4. Minnesota: C Daniel Susac (from Athletics)
5. Pittsburgh: RHP Carter Baumler (from Baltimore)
6. Athletics: RHP Ryan Watson (from San Francisco)
7. St. Louis: RHP Matt Pushard (from Miami)
8. Houston: RHP Roddery Muñoz (from Cincinnati)
9. Cleveland: RHP Peyton Pallette (from Chicago White Sox)
10. Toronto: RHP Spencer Miles (from SF)
11. N.Y. Yankees: RHP Cade Winquest (from St. Louis)
12. Philadelphia RHP Zach McCambley (from Miami)
13. Chicago White Sox: RHP Alexander Alberto (from Tampa Bay)
Triple A Phase
Round 1
1. Colorado: RHP TJ Shook (from N.Y. Mets)
2. Chicago White Sox: RHP Jackson Kelley (from Texas)
3. Washington: RHP Sandy Gaston (from L.A. Angels)
4. Minnesota: RHP Sam Ryan (from L.A. Angels)
5. Pittsburgh: RHP Junior Flores (from San Francisco)
6. L.A. Angels: RHP Eybersson Polanco (from Boston)
7. Athletics: RHP Abel Mercedes (from Houston)
8. Atlanta: Braves: OF Carter Howell, (from San Francisco)
9. Tampa Bay: RHP Alvaro Mejias (from Boston)
10. St. Louis: RHP Ryan Murphy (from San Francisco)
11. Miami: RHP Jake Smith (from L.A. Angels)
12. Arizona: RHP Antonio Menendez (from Tampa Bay)
13. Texas: RHP Jonathan Brand (from Boston)
14. Cincinnati: LHP Nate Peterson (from Milwaukee)
15. N.Y. Mets: RHP Justin Armbruester (from Baltimore)
16. Detroit: RHP Luke Taggart (from Colorado)
17. Houston: RHP Trey McLoughlin (from N.Y. Mets)
18. Cleveland: RHP Jack Carey (from Pittsburgh)
19. Boston: LHP Caden Vire (from Milwaukee)
20. Seattle: 1B Carson Taylor (from Philadelphia)
21. Chicago Cubs: RHP Adam Stone (from N.Y. Yankees)
22. Toronto: OF Hedbert Perez (from Milwaukee)
23. N.Y. Yankees: RHP Hansel Rincon (from Milwaukee)
24. Philadelphia: IF Austin Murr (from Detroit)
25. Milwaukee: RHP Cole Phillips (from Seattle)
Round 2
26. Washington: RHP Brady Hill (from Colorado)
27. Minnesota: OF Garrett Spain (from Milwaukee)
28. Pittsburgh: LHP Brandon Neeck (from L.A. Dodgers)
29. Athletics: Athletics: RHP Darlin Pinales (from Arizona)
30. Atlanta: Braves: C Archer Brookman (from Detroit)
31. Miami: Marlins: RHP Livan Reinoso (from L.A. Dodgers)
32. Arizona: D-backs: RHP Sean Harney (from St. Louis)
33. Cincinnati: Reds: 1B Zavier Warren (from Milwaukee)
34. N.Y. Mets: Mets: LHP Aaron Rozek (from Minnesota)
35. Detroit: RHP Jan Caraballo (from San Francisco)
36. Houston: OF Edwin Sanchez (from L.A. Dodgers)
37. Boston: OF Matt Lloyd (from St. Louis)
38. Seattle: RHP Sean Hermann (from N.Y. Yankees)
39. Chicago Cubs: RHP Zane Mills (from St. Louis)
40. Toronto: RHP Travis Kuhn (from Detroit)
41. N.Y. Yankees: C Abrahan Gutierrez (from Athletics)
42. Philadelphia: RHP Evan Gates (from San Francisco)
Round 3
43. Washington: RHP Dylan Tebrake (from N.Y. Mets)
44. Pittsburgh: Pirates: RHP Kyle Larsen (from Texas)
45. Athletics: Athletics: RHP Jorge Marcheco (from L.A. Angels)
46. Arizona: INF Danny Serretti (from Detroit)
47. N.Y. Mets: LHP Matt Turner (from N.Y. Yankees)
48. Detroit: RHP John Stankiewicz (from Minnesota)
49. Boston: C Raudelis Martinez (from Tampa Bay)
50. Chicago Cubs: UTIL Devin Ortiz (from San Diego)
Round 4
51. Washington: OF Jack Rogers (from Cincinnati)
52. Pittsburgh: RHP Bryan Mena (from Colorado)
53. Detroit: RHP Yendy Gomez (from L.A. Angels)
Round 5
54. Washington: Nationals: RHP Eiker Huizi (from San Diego)
Round 6
55. Washington: RHP Cesar Rojas (from Tampa Bay)
