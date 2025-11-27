Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Nov. 27 EAST Maryland 95, Hofstra 38 SOUTH BYU 64, Virginia Tech 60 Florida Atlantic 76, Air Force 71…

Thursday, Nov. 27

EAST

Maryland 95, Hofstra 38

SOUTH

BYU 64, Virginia Tech 60

Florida Atlantic 76, Air Force 71

Longwood 68, Buffalo 64

Rice 75, Morgan State 44

Stephen F. Austin 67, Hampton 61

Tulane 64, Elon 61

UAB 77, Southern Miss 72

Vanderbilt 88, Oregon State 66

Wake Forest 65, UCF 60, OT

MIDWEST

East Carolina 73, Illinois State 66

Kansas State 95, Columbia 92

North Carolina 83, South Dakota State 48

North Carolina State 79, Green Bay 67

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 67, North Texas 47

FAR WEST

Boise State 65, North Dakota 45

Charleston 72, New Mexico State 42

Oregon 84, Old Dominion 46

___

