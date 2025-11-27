Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Nov. 27
EAST
Maryland 95, Hofstra 38
SOUTH
BYU 64, Virginia Tech 60
Florida Atlantic 76, Air Force 71
Longwood 68, Buffalo 64
Rice 75, Morgan State 44
Stephen F. Austin 67, Hampton 61
Tulane 64, Elon 61
UAB 77, Southern Miss 72
Vanderbilt 88, Oregon State 66
Wake Forest 65, UCF 60, OT
MIDWEST
East Carolina 73, Illinois State 66
Kansas State 95, Columbia 92
North Carolina 83, South Dakota State 48
North Carolina State 79, Green Bay 67
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech 67, North Texas 47
FAR WEST
Boise State 65, North Dakota 45
Charleston 72, New Mexico State 42
Oregon 84, Old Dominion 46
___
