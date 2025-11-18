Victor Perez of France leaves PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Victor Perez of France is the first player this year to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with…

Victor Perez of France is the first player this year to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with the league announcing on Tuesday he will be joining the Cleeks.

Perez had joint membership on the PGA Tour and European tour with three European tour titles. He played only the French Open this year among tournaments that were not on the PGA Tour schedule. His best finish was a tie for ninth in the RBC Canadian Open.

He replaces Frederik Kjettrup, who was relegated out of LIV Golf by not finishing in the top 48 on the points list.

Perez, who is No. 108 in the FedEx Cup and was in danger of losing his card, withdrew from the RSM Classic on Tuesday.

“Joining Cleeks Golf Club for the 2026 season feels like joining golf’s next great chapter, as this club continues to push boundaries, perform at the highest level, and bring fresh energy and vision to the game,” Perez said in a statement.

The Cleeks have Martin Kaymer as a captain, along with Adrian Meronk of Poland and 52-year-old Richard Bland.

