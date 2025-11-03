Utah takes on Boston, aims to break 3-game slide

Utah Jazz (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Monday, 7:30…

Utah Jazz (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -10.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over Boston.

Boston went 61-21 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 116.3 points per game last season, 41.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Utah went 17-65 overall with a 7-34 record on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 121.2 last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Jazz: Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

