Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NBA, College Hoops This Week!

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to get in on the action with one of the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry. Secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net to bet on the NBA, NHL and more.

Click here and sign up to secure this offer.





The reward you get from BetMGM Sportsbook is dependent on your location when you sign up for a new account. Most new players will get the $1,500 safety net. Wager up to that amount on any game and bet a bonus refund if your bet loses. If you are in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV), you will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 bet on any market.

We have six NBA games tonight, including nationally broadcasted games with Magic-Hawks and Thunder-Clippers. Another interesting matchup is 76ers-Bulls, as both teams are off to surprising 5-1 starts this season.

New users can capitalize on several other games taking place tonight as well. The NHL has 10 games taking place tonight. We also have more college basketball action, headlined by Texas-Duke. You could even bet on two MAC football games with UMass-Akron and Miami (OH)-Ohio tonight.

Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Welcome Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NHL Profit Boost Token, NCAAB Profit Boost Token, NCAAF Profit Boost Token, $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Nov. 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $150 bonus offer, as that has the extra step of winning your initial $10 bet. There is no odds restriction for this first bet, so you can choose from any market available in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Some suggestions have been provided below:

Franz Wagner 3+ rebounds (-2000)

Tyrese Maxey 2+ threes (-1000)

James Harden 5+ assists (-1100)

If you get the $1,500 safety net, you can bet up to that amount on any game. A losing bet would trigger a bonus refund to your account. Maybe you would like to bet something like $1,000 on the 76ers to win tonight. A winning bet would provide a huge payout, while a loss would trigger a $1,000 bonus refund to your account.

Pre-Made Parlays For NBA Tuesday Games

BetMGM Sportsbook is providing users with pre-made parlays for tonight’s games. Click on the NBA section to view these options within the app:

Raptors moneyline, Scottie Barnes 20+ points, Magic moneyline, Paolo Banchero 20+ points (+519)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander EACH 30+ points (+460)

LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey, James Harden EACH record 7+ assists (+115)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Vucevic, Isaiah Hartenstein EACH 10+ rebounds (+180)

Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Stephen Curry EACH 4+ threes (+605)

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Create your new account here to redeem this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. Input basic identifying information into the required fields along with the bonus code TOP150 to redeem this offer. Make sure to enable location settings on your device to ensure you receive the offer you qualify for.

Next, you will have to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will allow you to place your initial bet to activate the offer you qualify for from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Any bonus bets you receive from either offer will stay in your account for seven days before they expire.