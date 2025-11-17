Toronto brings losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (6-9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Tuesday, 7…

St. Louis Blues (6-9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to end their five-game slide when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Toronto is 7-4-2 at home and 8-9-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -5 scoring differential, with 67 total goals scored and 72 conceded.

St. Louis has a 6-9-4 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in road games. The Blues have allowed 73 goals while scoring 53 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has five goals and 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has three goals and nine assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.