Chelsea announces Premier League-record losses of $350M

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea made pre-tax losses of 262.4 million pounds ($350 million) in its latest financial results, the club…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea made pre-tax losses of 262.4 million pounds ($350 million) in its latest financial results, the club announced Wednesday, a record high in the Premier League era.

Chelsea, whose owners are from U.S. private equity, attributed the losses in part to “increased operating costs” in 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

The previous highest recorded pre-tax loss in the Premier League was the 197.5 million pounds (now $263 million) posted by Manchester City for the 2010-11 season, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Revenue for the year ending June 30, 2025, was 490.9 million pounds ($650 million), Chelsea said — the second-highest on record for the London club. That included some of the money earned from its title-winning run at the Club World Cup.

Chelsea was deemed to be compliant with the Premier League’s financial rules for the three-year period ending 2024-25, which allows for maximum losses of 105 million pounds ($140 million) over that block. Spending on things like infrastructure, youth development and women’s football, for example, isn’t included when the league assesses clubs’ losses.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.