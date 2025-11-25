Tampa Bay Rays sign outfielder Jake Fraley to $3 million, 1-year contract

Fraley can earn $400,000 in roster bonuses: $100,000 each for 85, 115, 145 and 175 active days on the major league roster.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After cutting him loose last week, the Tampa Bay Rays signed outfielder Jake Fraley to a $3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

Fraley can earn $400,000 in roster bonuses: $100,000 each for 85, 115, 145 and 175 active days on the major league roster.

The 30-year-old Fraley batted a combined .241 with six homers, 23 RBIs and a .714 OPS in 217 plate appearances for Cincinnati and Atlanta last season. He played in 67 games for the Reds and nine for the Braves after they claimed him off waivers Aug. 19.

He was claimed off waivers again Nov. 6 by the Rays, who designated him for assignment Nov. 18. He became a free agent three days later when Tampa Bay declined to tender him a 2026 contract that would have made him eligible for salary arbitration.

Fraley is a .248 career hitter with 47 home runs and a .735 OPS in seven major league seasons with Seattle, Cincinnati and Atlanta. The left-handed batter was selected in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft by the Rays out of LSU. They traded him to the Mariners in November 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.