Rassie Erasmus frustrated with red cards for Springboks despite winning

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A red card for a second straight week prompted South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus to say he was sad for the players he had to sacrifice, including captain Siya Kolisi, in order to beat Italy on Saturday.

Lock Franco Mostert was sent off in the 12th minute for a high tackle. As Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi was tackled low by Ethan Hooker, Mostert led with his shoulder into Garbisi’s head without using his arms. The Springboks played nearly 70 minutes short a man and still won 32-14.

Another Springbok lock, Lood de Jager, was red-carded against France in Paris last weekend for a similar tackle on Thomas Ramos. The Springboks won 32-17 with 14 men. De Jager received a four-game suspension that ruled him out of the rest of South Africa’s European tour.

South Africa also beat Italy with 14 men in their previous clash in July in Gqeberha. Jasper Wiese was sent off for a headbutt in the 20th minute and South Africa won 45-0. Wiese also was suspended for four games.

“We are a very proud team in the way we level change and avoid head contact and we’ve received so many red cards,” Erasmus said. “We are really trying hard.”

He didn’t want to comment on Mostert’s actions “but losing two locks in two games now for going lower than they can go, it’s tough to understand.

“We don’t know how to coach guys to go lower, especially for a two-meter-tall guy (de Jager) to face someone who is on his knees (Ramos) is tough. And then to play with 13 men, and them (Italy) with 14 for a while, it was tougher than last week.”

Erasmus said he was proud of his team’s ability to win without a full complement but sad for players he had to strategically remove from the game.

“Yes, we have a way to adapt but it’s unfair on individuals like Siya and Ben-Jason (Dixon), who received a chance (to play a test) for the first time in a long time,” Erasmus said.

Beside Dixon, Erasmus also took off Zachary Porthen, Boan Venter and Edwill van der Merwe in the first half to field more experienced players, and Solisi at the start of the second half for RG Snyman. He removed his captain in Paris last weekend at halftime.

“It’s not just them suffering, the game is suffering,” Erasmus said. “That certainly makes us tighter as a team and more desperate, but it doesn’t take the hurt away, even though we got through it. I’m happy with the result but I’m still sad for the players who have to take the brunt for someone who did something wrong by accident.”

