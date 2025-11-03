Slot happy to welcome Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield with Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold will receive a hearty welcome from Liverpool manager Arne Slot when he returns to Anfield with Real Madrid…

Trent Alexander-Arnold will receive a hearty welcome from Liverpool manager Arne Slot when he returns to Anfield with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold won two Premier Leagues and the Champions League across 10 years with Liverpool after graduating from its academy, but after he announced in May he was leaving his hometown club he was booed by angry Reds fans.

The Champions League draw set up a quick return to Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold, who has said he’ll love the club for life and has mixed emotions about the upcoming game.

He added he was prepared for any reaction from the Liverpool crowd but Slot guaranteed on Monday nothing but affection for one of the stars of the manager’s first season.

“I have great memories of the player and of the human being … so he will get a warm welcome by me,” Slot said.

The jeering of Alexander-Arnold last May when Arsenal visited prompted former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to turn off his TV, saying, “I couldn’t have been more disappointed.”

More public outcry prompted Liverpool fans to cool down for the remaining home games, and Slot was not sure what reception the crowd will give the England international this time.

“Let’s first wait and see if he is on the pitch tomorrow,” Slot said. “I have no clue how that’s going to be but he gets a warm welcome from me, that’s for sure.”

Slot confirmed Alexander Isak would not be available for the game and was a doubt for Sunday’s game against Manchester City after a groin injury.

“He’s definitely not starting on Sunday but maybe he can be involved in the squad,” he said. “He’s still not training with the squad.”

