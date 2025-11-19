Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Match for NBA, NFL W12 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock a deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Click here to claim this welcome offer and use a free pick.









Register with the Sleeper promo code to use a 100% deposit match. Gain a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week.

There is a free pick for Nikola Jokic on Wednesday. You can take him to record over 0.5 points, which is an easy option for your opening entry. Add additional markets to your entry to increase your potential winnings.

We have nine NBA games. Browse totals for the Rockets vs. Cavaliers, Hornets vs. Pacers, Raptors vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Heat, Wizards vs. Timberwolves, Nuggets vs. Pelicans, Kings vs. Thunder, Knicks vs. Mavericks and Bulls vs. Trail Blazers.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and score a $100 daily fantasy bonus.

NBA Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Multiplier Boosts, Profit Boosts, Picks on Sale, etc. (Available for the NBA, NHL, NFL, College Basketball, College Football) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The home page displays some of the most popular NBA markets. For example, you can create an entry by selecting “More” or “Less” on the following totals:

Alperen Sengun: 16.5 assists + rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.5 three pointers

Donovan Mitchell: 38.5 points + rebounds + assists

Max Christie: 15.5 points + rebounds + assists

Mitchell Robinson: 2.5 first quarter rebounds

Reed Sheppard: 11.5 points

Aaron Gordon: 5.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards: 27.5 points

Josh Giddey: 0.5 double-doubles

Julius Randle: 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Sleeper Promo Code: Guide to Claim $100 Bonus

Win up to 1,000X your entry by making picks on sports. The app has research tools, live game casts and chat features. Take these steps to get started with a bonus:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other basic account info to confirm your identity. Deposit funds into your account using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

The amount of your initial deposit determined the bonus. Since it’s a 100% match, you can score the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. Go to the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Multiplier Boosts and Picks on Sale for NFL Week 12

There are new multiplier boosts and picks on sale each week for the NFL. Customers can find multiple offers for the first matchup of Week 12 on Thursday night. Josh Allen and the Bills will be in Houston to take on the Texans.

If you don’t get in your first entry until Thursday, there is another free pick for Allen. You can take him to have over 0.5 passing yards. Then, take advantage of a multiplier boost for Davis Mills and a pick on sale for James Cook. Instead of 72.5 yards, take Cook to have over 55.5 rushing yards.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week with a 100% deposit match.