Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $120 Bonus for NFL Week 10 Late Games

Daily fantasy players have an opportunity to go all in on NFL Week 10 with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Activate this offer to qualify for $120 in total bonuses.







Create a new account to secure a $20 sign-up bonus. New players will also be eligible for a 100% first-deposit match up to $100 in bonuses.

There is no shortage of options for football fans on Sunday. We expect to see a lot of interest in Sunday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Los Angeles Chargers. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this Sleeper promo.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Secure $120 in Total Bonuses

There are no strings attached to these sign-up bonuses for first-time players on Sleeper. As soon as each new user finishes creating an account, this promo will unlock a $20 sign-up bonus.

Additionally, players will receive a 100% match on any first deposit. Sleeper will match this first deposit with up to $100 in bonuses. Anyone who takes full advantage of this offer will be eligible for $120 in total bonuses.

From there, start making picks and building entries on the NFL Week 10 games. It’s also worth noting that players can use these bonuses on other sports like the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football and more.

Steelers vs. Chargers Preview

The Steelers and Chargers are two contenders in the AFC, but they are built very differently. Los Angeles is led by a rising star quarterback in Justin Herbert. Meanwhile, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is drinking from the fountain of youth to spur Pittsburgh’s season. This game could have playoff implications as both teams are jockeying for position in a crowded conference.

New daily fantasy players who take advantage of these bonuses will have a chance to make picks on Herbert, Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, Keenan Allen, Jaylen Warren, Ladd McConkey and other NFL stars.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Set up a new account on Sleeper in a matter of minutes. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new users:

From there, start using these bonuses to make picks on Steelers vs. Chargers or any other game on Sunday. This is the perfect time to take advantage of this new promo.