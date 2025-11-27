Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Thanksgiving, NFL Week 13 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to get an NFL daily fantasy bonus on Thanksgiving and start with a free pick. Register here to activate this welcome offer.









The Sleeper promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for picks on the Packers vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and Bengals vs. Ravens.

Be sure to include the free pick for Patrick Mahomes in your opening entry. His total has been reduced to 0.5 passing yards, making this an easy option for your first contest. Add additional legs from the three games on Thursday to increase your potential winnings.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and grab a $100 bonus for NFL picks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus on Thanksgiving

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Picks on Sale, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on this fantasy app. You’re able to conduct research, follow along with live game casts and chat with friends.

These are a few of the popular markets for NFL action on Thanksgiving. Select any player to view their performances this season.

Jared Goff: 234.5 pass yards

Jahmyr Gibbs: 65.5 rush yards

Jake Bates: 2.5 XP made

Josh Jacobs: 0.5 anytime TDs

Dak Prescott: 247.5 pass yards

George Pickens: 75.5 receiving yards

Travis Kelce: 0.5 anytime TDs

Derrick Henry: 0.5 anytime TDs

Lamar Jackson: 234.5 pass yards

Mark Andrews: 24.5 receiving yards

Joe Burrow: 1.5 pass TDs

Chase Brown: 60.5 rush yards

Joe Burrow will be back on the field for the Bengals after missing nine games with turf toe. Can the Bengals make a run to win the AFC North?

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Take these steps to redeem a bonus for NFL picks on Thanksgiving. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can claim the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

Check for other promotions after using the welcome offer. Sleeper regularly adds entry boosts, multiplier boosts and picks on sale. Go to the “My Picks” page to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Apply Bonus to Other NFL Week 13 Games

We have one game on Black Friday with the Bears vs. Eagles. The Eagles will look to bounce back after a tough loss, but the Bears have been tough to beat under Ben Johnson.

No teams have a bye this week, so it’s still set to be a busy Sunday. We have the 49ers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Titans, Texans vs. Colts, Saints vs. Dolphins, Falcons vs. Jets, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Panthers in the 1 pm ET slate.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and score a $100 bonus for NFL picks.