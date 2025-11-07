Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 NBA, NFL Week 10 Picks Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match. Get up to a $100 bonus for entries over the weekend. Plus, your opening contest can include a free pick for Nikola Jokic. His total has been reduced to 0.5 points, making this an easy option.

Add other legs to your entry to increase your winnings. There are 11 NBA Cup games on Friday, including the Rockets vs. Spurs, Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, Bulls vs. Bucks, Jazz vs. Timberwolves, Warriors vs. Nuggets and Thunder vs. Kings.

NBA Markets for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Combine several of the following markets to create an entry on the NBA. The number of selections in your contest will determine the potential payout.

Paolo Banchero: 36.5 points + rebounds + assists

Jaylen Brown: 26.5 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.5 points

LaMelo Ball: 14.5 assists + rebounds

Josh Giddey: 40.5 points + rebounds + assists

Domantas Sabonis: 0.5 double-doubles

Alperen Sengun: 15.5 assists + rebounds

Jimmy Butler: 19.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Victor Wembanyama: 0.5 double-doubles

Steven Adams: 7.5 assists + rebounds

Customers can follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and do research on this DFS app. Complete the following steps to lock-in a bonus for picks this weekend:

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Make Picks on College Sports, NFL Week 10

We finally have some ranked college basketball matchups, including No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 25 North Carolina. There is another free pick for Caleb Wilson, so you can take him to have more than 0.5 points.

Then, you’ll find bonuses for college football action on Saturday. It has multiplier boosts for Jeremiah Smith and Dante Moore. Teams like Ohio State and Oregon are battling for a spot in the playoff. Smith is among the players needing a strong finish to win the Heisman Trophy.

Some of your bonus can be used for NFL picks. Key games include the Falcons vs. Colts (Berlin, Germany), Giants vs. Bears, Bills vs. Dolphins, Ravens vs. Vikings, Rams vs. 49ers, Lions vs. Commanders and Steelers vs. Chargers. Week 10 concludes with the Eagles vs. Packers on Monday night. It regularly provides picks on sale for primetime matchups.

Register through the links above to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.