Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 9

Daily fantasy players can sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP ahead of Saturday's action. Grab deposit bonuses to use on the World Series, college football, NFL Week 9 or any other game. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and qualify for a 100% first deposit match. New players can secure up to $100 in deposit bonuses and a free pick with this offer.

This Saturday will be a busy day for sports fans. The World Series is finishing up with Game 7 and there are dozens of college football games to choose from. Not to mention, there are plenty of NFL Week 9 games on Sunday as well. Sign up with Sleeper and reap the rewards.

Click here and input Sleeper promo code WTOP to qualify for a $100 deposit bonus this weekend.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos 35% CFB Boost, Multiplier Boosts, Player Promos & More Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer that all new players can get on Sleeper. Create a new account and start with a cash deposit. Remember, players will receive a 100% match up to $100 in total bonuses.

From there, start using these bonuses to make picks on the World Series, college football, NFL, NBA or NHL. This promo is an opportunity for players to get a feel for the Sleeper app. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

World Series Game 7 Preview

The World Series will end on Saturday night one way or another. Max Scherzer will start for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we don’t know who will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s going to be a patchwork night of pitching for Los Angeles. It’s all hands on deck in this winner-take-all matchup.

Sleeper will have tons of ways to get in on the action. Make picks and build entries with superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, George Springer, Freddie Freeman, Ernie Clement, Alejandro Kirk, Teoscar Hernandez and more. There are plenty of different ways to make picks on Game 7 of the World Series.

How to Redeem Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start locking in these bonuses. Create a new account on Sleeper by following these simple steps: