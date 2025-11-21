Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Cup, NFL Week 12 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a deposit match. Sign up here to get a bonus for NBA Cup picks on Friday.









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to gain up to a $100 bonus. Your first entry can also include a free pick for Stephen Cury. You can take him to record over 0.5 points, which is an easy option.

This app is popular for commissioners to use for season-long leagues, and that has played a role in gaining popularity for daily picks. Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on the NBA and other sports. You can follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and do research.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and get a $100 bonus for NBA daily fantasy.

NBA Cup Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Multiplier Boosts, Profit Boosts, Protected Picks, Picks on Sale, etc. (Available for the NBA, NHL, NFL, College Basketball, College Football) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are nine NBA Cup games on Friday. We are currently in the group stage as teams compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Nets vs. Celtics

Wizards vs. Raptors

Heat vs. Bulls

Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Nuggets vs. Rockets

Thunder vs. Jazz

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

All these matchups have markets for points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and more stats. For example, you can take Donovan Mitchell to have over or under 28.5 points for the Cavs. Select any player to do research and see their stats for the season.

Check the promotions page daily for entry boosts and protected picks. You’re able to increase winnings and get bonus refunds after a loss.

How to Sign Up Using the Sleeper Promo Code

Start making picks on your favorite NBA players after competing these simple steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, residential address and email to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method.

The amount of your opening deposit will determine the bonus. Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit. View all your active and completed contests on the “My Picks” tab.

For those located in states where online casino is available, an alternative option with a strong bonus would come via Hollywood online casino promotions.

Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts for NCAAF and the NFL

Sleeper regularly adds picks on sale and multiplier boosts. On Saturday, there is a multiplier boost for one of the key college football matchups between No. 15 USC and No. 7 Oregon. You’re able to take TE Kenyon Sadiq to record over 52.5 receiving yards at 2.05X.

There is already one multiplier boost available for NFL action on Sunday, but we expect to see other boosts and picks on sale. Take Drake Maye to have over 251.5 passing yards for the Patriots at 1.90X.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New customers can grab a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.