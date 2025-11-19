San Jose takes on Los Angeles following Celebrini’s hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings after Macklin Celebrini’s hat trick against the Utah Mammoth in the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime win.

San Jose is 9-8-3 overall and 1-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a -5 scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 64 conceded.

Los Angeles has a 2-0-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 10-6-4 record overall. The Kings are 6-2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Celebrini has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has nine goals and six assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.