Rickie Weeks moves into new role in Brewers organization after two seasons as associate manager

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rickie Weeks is leaving his position as Milwaukee Brewers associate manager after two seasons to move into a new role as special assistant in baseball operations and domestic/international scouting.

“Rickie is not only a well-respected member of the Brewers organization but also the baseball community,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement Thursday. “This new role is an opportunity for Rickie to advance his career and broaden his experience, building off what he has accomplished already as a player, coach and baseball operations executive. We have no doubt that he will succeed in this new challenge.”

Weeks will assist in the evaluation of draft-eligible and international players by attending tryouts, tournaments and signing days. He also will assist baseball operations leaders on acquisitions of players and recommendation of on-field rules changes.

“The Brewers organization has done an exceptional job with the team over the last two years, and I am appreciative of my time on the coaching staff,” Weeks said in a statement. “I will miss the relationships with players and staff and wish nothing but the best to everyone. Right now, I will refocus in a new capacity with my eyes on future growth to help this club gain wins in a different role.”

Weeks, 43, was hired as associate manager in November 2023 when Pat Murphy became manager. He worked in the Brewers organization as an assistant to player development from 2022-23.

Milwaukee won its second and third consecutive NL Central titles during Weeks’ two seasons on Murphy’s staff. The Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series this year before getting swept by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.

The Brewers won’t replace Weeks with an associate manager and the responsibilities will be redistributed.

Weeks is a former second baseman whose 14-year playing career included stints with Milwaukee (2003, 2005-14), Seattle (2015), Arizona (2016) and Tampa Bay (2017). He made the NL All-Star team while playing for the Brewers in 2011.

