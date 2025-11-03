Reds hire Harris and Haselman to coaching staff, promote Napoli after Mills retirement

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds added Willie Harris and Bill Haselman to Terry Francona’s coaching staff Monday and promoted…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds added Willie Harris and Bill Haselman to Terry Francona’s coaching staff Monday and promoted Mike Napoli.

Harris will be the third base coach and replaces JR House, who left to become Arizona’s third base coach. Harris managed the Reds Class-A affiliate in Daytona this past season after being the Chicago Cubs third base coach from 2021 through ’24.

Haselman will be the catching coach after spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Haselman was on Francona’s staff in Boston from 2004 though ’06.

Napoli moves up to assistant bench coach after being a major league staff assistant. There was an opening on the bench with the retirement of Brad Mills.

Mills had been a part of Francona’s coaching staff for 18 seasons and at all four of his managerial jobs with Philadelphia, Boston, Cleveland and Cincinnati. Mills and Francona have a longtime friendship, dating back to when they were teammates at the University of Arizona.

