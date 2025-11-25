Poulin, Roque and Desbiens lead Victoire to 4-0 win over Sirens in home opener

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist to become the first PWHL player to reach…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist to become the first PWHL player to reach 50 career points, Abby Roque scored and added two assists against her former team, and the Montreal Victoire shut out the New York Sirens 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 33 shots and Natalie Mlynkova also scored for Montreal at Place Bell. Laura Stacey had two assists and Maggie Flaherty added an empty-net goal.

The Victoire, which topped the league standings last season but fell in the first round of the playoffs, lost 2-0 to the Boston Fleet in their season opener Sunday.

Kayle Osborne made 26 saves for New York. The Sirens began their season with a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Charge after finishing last in each of the PWHL’s first two seasons.

Mlynkova, with her first PWHL goal, deflected a point shot from Erin Ambrose on the power play 30 seconds into the second period for Montreal’s first goal of the season.

Poulin doubled the lead with 1:15 remaining in the second period. Roque, who played her first two seasons with the Sirens, scored a between-the-legs breakaway goal at 13:26 in the third for her first with the Victoire.

Kristin O’Neill received a warm welcome in her return to Montreal. The former Victoire center was traded to New York in a swap for Roque over the offseason and received a loud ovation during a first-period video tribute.

Desbiens recorded her second PWHL shutout and first since the league’s inaugural season. She won goaltender of the year last season without posting a shutout.

