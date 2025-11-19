Portland and Chicago meet for out-of-conference game

Chicago Bulls (7-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Chicago Bulls (7-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls in non-conference play.

The Trail Blazers have gone 3-2 at home. Portland has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls have gone 2-5 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 18.6 fast break points per game led by Giddey averaging 4.8.

The Trail Blazers average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Trail Blazers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 36.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Bulls. Jevon Carter is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 122.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (illness), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Bulls: Zach Collins: out (wrist), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: day to day (pectoral).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.