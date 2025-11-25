Panthers host the Flyers after Greer’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-9-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-9-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers after A.J. Greer scored two goals in the Panthers’ 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Florida is 12-9-1 overall and 8-3-1 at home. The Panthers have given up 67 goals while scoring 69 for a +2 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has a 3-4-1 record in road games and an 11-7-3 record overall. The Flyers have a -3 scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 59 given up.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the last meeting. Sean Couturier led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 13 goals and eight assists for the Panthers. Brad Marchand has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tyson Foerster has eight goals and three assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

