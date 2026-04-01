Nico Hoerner’s $141 million, 6-year Cubs contract includes deferred money payable through 2047

Nico Hoerner’s $141 million, six-year contract with the Chicago Cubs includes $10 million in deferred money payable from 2040-47. Hoerner…

Nico Hoerner’s $141 million, six-year contract with the Chicago Cubs includes $10 million in deferred money payable from 2040-47.

Hoerner has a $12 million salary in 2026, the final season of a $35 million, three-year contract agreed to in March 2023.

His new deal, announced Sunday, includes a $5 million signing bonus payable in equal installments on June 1 this year and in 2027, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press.

Hoerner gets salaries of $23 million each in 2027 and ’28, and $22.5 million annually from 2029-32. Chicago will defer $2.5 million a year from 2029-32, payable in $1.25 million installments each Dec. 31 from 2040-47.

He also gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

A 28-year-old second baseman, Hoerner would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. He has a .282 average with 36 homers, 280 RBIs and 134 stolen bases in eight seasons with the Cubs.

Hoerner’s long-term deal was announced three days after All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong finalized a $115 million, six-year contract.

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