Panthers host the Devils following Jones’ 2-goal performance

New Jersey Devils (13-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (10-8-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the New Jersey Devils after Seth Jones scored two goals in the Panthers’ 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Florida has gone 7-2-1 at home and 10-8-1 overall. The Panthers have gone 9-2-0 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 13-5-1 record overall and a 6-5-0 record on the road. The Devils have gone 5-0-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

