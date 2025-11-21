Panthers beat Devils 1-0 behind Bobrovsky’s 30 saves

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots, Sam Reinhart scored in the opening period and the Florida Panthers…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots, Sam Reinhart scored in the opening period and the Florida Panthers beat the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday night.

It was Florida’s first 1-0 regulation win in the regular season since Dec. 23, 2017, against Ottawa. The Panthers had a 1-0 overtime win at Columbus last season.

Bobrovsky has 51 shutouts, tied for 28th in NHL history. The Devils were blanked for the first time this season, wasting a 23-save effort from Jake Allen.

Reinhart collected the puck around the blue line, got around New Jersey’s Luke Hughes before beating Allen over the shoulder. It was Reinhart’s 11th goal of the season, and Bobrovsky made it stand up — staving off a flurry in the final minute to seal the win.

It marked the second time this season New Jersey failed to get a standings point in back-to-back games. The Devils lost at Tampa Bay on Tuesday; they also had consecutive regulation losses in Colorado and San Jose on Oct. 28 and 30.

FLYERS 3, BLUE 2, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored the winner with 1:09 left in overtime to rally Philadelphia past St. Louis.

Justin Faulk scored two goals in the first period for the Blues, but Rodrigo Abols scored for the Flyers in the second period to start the comeback and Tyson Foerster tied the game when he shot one past Joel Hofer in the third to make it 2-2.

The Flyers have a knack this season for coming back to beat the Blues.

The Flyers rallied last week from deficits of 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 before they beat St. Louis 6-5 in a shootout. The Blues also lost their next two games to Vegas and Toronto and have now lost four straight.

The Flyers faced their third 2-0 deficit in their last five games.

Faulk’s big week started in Toronto when he played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, joining Jeff Skinner, teammate Cam Fowler and Tyler Seguin as members of the 2010 draft class to reach the milestone.

He was the 137th defenseman in NHL history to reach that mark.

ISLANDERS 5, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Max Shabanov had two goals and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots for his second shutout of the season as New York beat Detroit.

Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Matthew Barzal and Bo Horvat also scored, and Casey Cizikas had two assists as the Islanders finished 6-1-0 on a seven-game road trip. It marked the second time in franchise history New York won six or more games on a trip — first since Feb. 19 to March 6, 2016.

Sorokin had five saves in the first period, 15 in the second and nine in the third to get his 24th career shutout.

John Gibson finished with 21 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

The Islanders’ fourth line of Shabanov, Ritchie and Cizikas accounted for three goals and four assists. Shabanov, playing in his ninth career game, had one goal and two assists prior to Thursday’s outburst. The 20-year-old Ritchie scored his second goal of the season and third of his career.

Horvat scored his team-high 14th goal in the second period. He has eight goals and six assists in his last 11 games.

CAPITALS 8, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick and added an assist to move into 10th place on the NHL points list, helping Washington beat Montreal to hand the Canadiens their fifth straight loss.

Ovechkin has 10 goals this season to push his NHL-record to 907. The 40-year-old Russian has 1,643 points to move two past Joe Sakic for 10th on the scoring list. He has scored in four straight games and five of six.

Ovechkin opened the scoring in a power play a minute in the first period, firing a wrist shot past goalie Sam Montembeault off a faceoff. Ovechkin assisted on Ethen Frank’s goal two minutes in the second that gave Washington the lead for good at 2-1.

The Washington star scored twice late in the third period, the first on a rush with 4:57 to go and the second into an empty net from his own zone with 2:04 remaining.

Frank had two goals and two assists, Sonny Milano also scored twice and Jakob Chychrun added a goal. Charlie Lindgren stopped 24 shots, and and Dylan Strome had three assists.

BLUE JACKETS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored his second goal of the game at 4:21 of overtime and also had an assist to help Columbus beat Toronto after blowing a two-goal lead.

Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist for Columbus. Jet Greaves made 27 saves, and Zach Werenski had three assists.

John Tavares and Dakota Mermis scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 27 shots.

Fantilli fired a shot that deflected in off Voronkov for the Blue Jackets’ opener in the second period before giving his team a 2-0 lead.

Mermis cut the deficit in half with his first for the Maple Leafs to make it 2-1 through 40 minutes before Tavares tied it in the third.

LIGHTNING 2, OILERS 1, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 1:43 into overtime to give Tampa Bay a victory over Edmonton.

Nick Paul, who made his season debut after recovering from offseason wrist surgery, scored for Tampa Bay with less than three minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 1-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves.

Trent Frederic scored for the Oilers 1:32 into the game while Calvin Pickard stopped 33 shots for Edmonton, which has one win in the past five games (1-3-1).

Guentzel scored the winner after skating up ice off a pass from Darren Raddysh and beating Pickard. The goal came after Vasilevskiy made back-to-back stops on Darnell Nurse and Jack Roslovic.

Frederic scored his first goal in 20 games after Emil Lilleberg turned the puck over to Leon Draisaitl, who fed Frederic open in the slot for a one-timer.

Paul tied the game with 2:32 left in regulation, taking a pass from JJ Moser at the offensive blue line, moving the puck to the net and beating Pickard high.

KRAKEN 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as Seattle scored three in the third period to rally past Chicago.

Tye Kartye and Shane Wright also scored in the third for Seattle, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Brandon Mountour added two assists and Joey Daccord had 22 saves to help the Kraken get their third win in four games.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist in the second period, and Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots for Chicago. The Blackhawks snapped a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

Kartye got the Kraken on the scoreboard at 5:09 of the third, deflecting Brandon Montour’s long point shot past Knight.

Wright tied it 2:04 later, redirecting Ryker Evans’ shot in the air past the goalie.

AVALANCHE 6, RANGERS 3

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist to move into second place on the franchise scoring list, and Colorado beat New York.

MacKinnon’s three points broke a tie with Peter Stastny. He now has 1,051 career points and trails only Joe Sakic, who had 1,641 points in his 20-year career, all with Quebec/Colorado.

Cale Makar also had two goals and an assist, Brock Nelson scored and Scott Wedgewood got his first career assist while making 15 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado, which leads the NHL with 33 points, has won seven in a row and has just one regulation loss in 20 games.

MacKinnon leads the league in goals (16) and points (36).

J.T. Miller broke out of a slump with two power-play goals after scoring just once in his previous nine games. Adam Edstrom also scored, Mika Zibanejad had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots for New York. The Rangers have lost three straight.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, MAMMOTH 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals and assisted on a third to power Vegas to a victory over Utah.

Ben Hutton and Braeden Bowman each scored a goal and Shea Theodore had three assists to help the Golden Knights win for the third time in four games. Akira Schmid had 25 saves.

Nate Schmidt scored for Utah and Karel Vejmelka made 29 stops. The Mammoth dropped their fourth straight contest and have just two wins in their last 11 games.

After a scoreless first period, Vegas scored twice in 19 seconds early in the second period.

Eichel, who now has 10 goals this season, got the first at 3:09 of the second, slipping the puck behind Vejmelka’s blind side. Hutton followed 19 seconds later, snapping the puck home in traffic to put Vegas up 2-0.

Schmidt scored his first goal of the season at the 6:38 of the second to cut the deficit in half. The Golden Knights regained their two-goal lead when Eichel scored again with 3:09 left in the second, scoring on a breakaway set up by a long pass from Bowman.

Bowman tipped in the puck 45 seconds into the third to complete the scoring.

STARS 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Colin Blackwell broke a tie with 9:13 left and Dallas opened a four-game trip by beating Vancouver for its sixth victory in seven games.

Blackwell picked up the puck at the blue line, skated in alone and ripped a shot past Kevin Lankinen for his second goal of the season.

Jason Robertson scored in his fifth straight game and Mikko Rantanen and Mavrik Bourque added goals to help Dallas rebound from a 3-2 home loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver in its lone game in a five-day span. The Canucks have lost five of six.

Lankinen made 20 saves.

After Blackwell gave Dallas the lead midway through the third, Rantanen put it away with 1:31 left.

SHARKS 4, KINGS 3, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored in regulation and the only goal of a shootout, and San Jose held on for a win over Los Angeles.

San Jose’s first player in the shootout, Kurashev skated toward his left then shifted direction toward the net before flipping the puck over the left shoulder of Kings goalie Anton Forsberg. Kurashev also had a goal in the second period.

Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist for San Jose. Adam Gaudette scored a goal, while Collin Graf had two assists. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves, two during the shootout.

Joel Armia, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe had goals for the Kings.

SENATORS 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 to play, and Ottawa held off a furious Anaheim rally after the Ducks pulled their goalie in the final minutes for a victory.

Batherson was camped in front of the Anaheim net when he deflected a blue-line shot from Jake Sanderson past goalie Petr Mrazek to snap the Ducks’ six-game home win streak.

Nick Cousins and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots.

Beckett Sennecke and Mason McTavish scored in the second period for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks. Mrazek, the backup who made his fifth start of the season in place of Lukas Dostal, had 22 saves.

The Ducks were playing their third game in four nights and the second game of a back-to-back, and it showed during a sluggish first period in which they went eight minutes — including a two-minute power play —without a shot on goal and put only three shots on net.

Cousins gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Nick Jensen in the high slot, wound up and rifled a shot over the glove of Mrazek with 3:21 left in the first.

But the Ducks scored twice within a span of 1:26 in the second to turn that 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.

