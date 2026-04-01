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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 1, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta (232½) at ORLANDO
Philadelphia 15½ (240½) at WASHINGTON
Boston 5 (228½) at MIAMI
New York 14½ (227½) at MEMPHIS
at HOUSTON 17½ (218½) Milwaukee
at CHICAGO (248½) Indiana
at TORONTO 13½ (226½) Sacramento
Denver 17½ (249) at UTAH
San Antonio 13½ (226½) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Oklahoma at COLORADO
Baylor at MINNESOTA

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -118 at BALTIMORE -101
at HOUSTON -143 Boston +122
N.Y Yankees -115 at SEATTLE -102
Minnesota -120 at KANSAS CITY +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -156 at CINCINNATI +131
at PHILADELPHIA -279 Washington +225
N.Y Mets -163 at ST. LOUIS +136
San Francisco -133 at SAN DIEGO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -230 Athletics +188
at TORONTO -300 Colorado +240
at MIAMI -153 Chicago White Sox +128
at MILWAUKEE -142 Tampa Bay +119
at CHICAGO CUBS -165 LA Angels +139
Detroit OFF at ARIZONA OFF
at LA DODGERS -272 Cleveland +220

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -472 Vancouver +357
at LOS ANGELES -142 St. Louis +119
Anaheim -116 at SAN JOSE -104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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