NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 4½ (232½) at ORLANDO Philadelphia 15½ (240½) at WASHINGTON Boston 5 (228½) at…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 4½ (232½) at ORLANDO Philadelphia 15½ (240½) at WASHINGTON Boston 5 (228½) at MIAMI New York 14½ (227½) at MEMPHIS at HOUSTON 17½ (218½) Milwaukee at CHICAGO 4½ (248½) Indiana at TORONTO 13½ (226½) Sacramento Denver 17½ (249) at UTAH San Antonio 13½ (226½) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Oklahoma 9½ at COLORADO Baylor 3½ at MINNESOTA

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -118 at BALTIMORE -101 at HOUSTON -143 Boston +122 N.Y Yankees -115 at SEATTLE -102 Minnesota -120 at KANSAS CITY +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -156 at CINCINNATI +131 at PHILADELPHIA -279 Washington +225 N.Y Mets -163 at ST. LOUIS +136 San Francisco -133 at SAN DIEGO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -230 Athletics +188 at TORONTO -300 Colorado +240 at MIAMI -153 Chicago White Sox +128 at MILWAUKEE -142 Tampa Bay +119 at CHICAGO CUBS -165 LA Angels +139 Detroit OFF at ARIZONA OFF at LA DODGERS -272 Cleveland +220

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -472 Vancouver +357 at LOS ANGELES -142 St. Louis +119 Anaheim -116 at SAN JOSE -104

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