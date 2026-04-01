NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 4½ (232½) at ORLANDO Philadelphia 15½ (240½) at WASHINGTON Boston 5 (228½) at…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|4½
|(232½)
|at ORLANDO
|Philadelphia
|15½
|(240½)
|at WASHINGTON
|Boston
|5
|(228½)
|at MIAMI
|New York
|14½
|(227½)
|at MEMPHIS
|at HOUSTON
|17½
|(218½)
|Milwaukee
|at CHICAGO
|4½
|(248½)
|Indiana
|at TORONTO
|13½
|(226½)
|Sacramento
|Denver
|17½
|(249)
|at UTAH
|San Antonio
|13½
|(226½)
|at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma
|9½
|at COLORADO
|Baylor
|3½
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|-101
|at HOUSTON
|-143
|Boston
|+122
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at SEATTLE
|-102
|Minnesota
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-156
|at CINCINNATI
|+131
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-279
|Washington
|+225
|N.Y Mets
|-163
|at ST. LOUIS
|+136
|San Francisco
|-133
|at SAN DIEGO
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|Athletics
|+188
|at TORONTO
|-300
|Colorado
|+240
|at MIAMI
|-153
|Chicago White Sox
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+119
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-165
|LA Angels
|+139
|Detroit
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-272
|Cleveland
|+220
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-472
|Vancouver
|+357
|at LOS ANGELES
|-142
|St. Louis
|+119
|Anaheim
|-116
|at SAN JOSE
|-104
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