Outage at Target Center limits Timberwolves-Nuggets statistics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-112 on Saturday night, but the final score was the only statistic available when the game ended.

A glitch in the NBA’s courtside statistics system froze the stat-keeping program late in the third quarter at Target Center. After the game, a Timberwolves employee told The Associated Press the system crashed when statisticians tried to input a double-foul called with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

For the rest of the game, the scoreboard kept track of the game time and the teams’ scores, but no individual statistics were compiled.

The final statistics were posted on NBA.com several hours after the conclusion of the game.

