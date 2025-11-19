Orlando takes on Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (4-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida;…

Los Angeles Clippers (4-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Los Angeles aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 5-3 in home games. Orlando is fourth in the league with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.5.

The Clippers are 1-5 on the road. Los Angeles has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Magic average 115.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 116.3 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 26.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers. Kobe Sanders is averaging 17.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 113.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle).

