Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez scratched from lineup in series finale against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez was scratched from Boston’s finale with Houston on Wednesday for an undisclosed…

HOUSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez was scratched from Boston’s finale with Houston on Wednesday for an undisclosed reason.

Narváez was removed from the lineup about 2 ½ hours before first pitch and replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong.

“I just made a change,” manager Alex Cora told reporters. “I talked to Carlos a little bit and we move on from there. So, it’s one of those that I felt like we needed to make the change in the lineup. And I think it’s for the best.”

When pressed if Narváez’s removal from the lineup was for a disciplinary reason, Cora didn’t directly answer the question.

“Let’s keep it between me and Carlos,” Cora said. “And he understands. This is something that happens on every club. It just happens to be early in the season, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The 27-year-old Narváez is hitting .444 in three games this season. He is in his second season in Boston after beginning his career with the Yankees.

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