Orlando takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (9-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida;…

New York Knicks (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (9-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts New York looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks eighth in the league with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.8.

The Knicks have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 5.4.

The Magic are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.3% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 124-107 on Nov. 13, with Franz Wagner scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 124.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

