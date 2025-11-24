Oilers host the Stars after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (13-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-9-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (13-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-9-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Edmonton has a 10-9-5 record overall and a 5-1-2 record on its home ice. The Oilers are fourth in the league with 74 total goals (averaging 3.1 per game).

Dallas is 13-5-4 overall and 7-1-3 on the road. The Stars are ninth in the league with 70 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Stars won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Mikko Rantanen led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has one goal and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.