Nuggets and Spurs meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

San Antonio Spurs (12-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-4, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -10.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Nuggets are 11-3 against conference opponents. Denver is sixth in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 11.1.

The Spurs have gone 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fourth in the NBA giving up only 111.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Nuggets average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Spurs give up (14.1). The Spurs are shooting 48.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.5% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Vassell is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

