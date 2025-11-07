Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for NBA, NCAA, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Novig promo code WTOP gives new customers a discount for an opening prediction. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer for an NBA Cup game, college basketball or NFL Week 10.









Register with the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a 10% discount for your first order. This bonus can be as much as $100.

Instead of playing against the house, users battle the market and other customers. This means the odds are more in your favor. In fact, Novig says that 27% of users are profitable on the platform, compared to 2% on other sportsbooks. It has Novig Coins, so you can get a feel for the app and start playing for free.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and get a discount up to $100.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the NBA, College Basketball

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% NBA Cup Odds Boost, 20% NHL SGP Boost, 20% NCAAB Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NBA Cup games on Friday. Place an order on moneyline, total, spread or player prop. Customers also have the option to create a parlay or use one of the pre-made orders.

Bball Friday Favorites: MIN moneyline, CLE moneyline, DET moneyline and OKC moneyline (-135)

MIN moneyline, CLE moneyline, DET moneyline and OKC moneyline (-135) Bball Cup Stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo 33+ points, Nikola Jokic 23+ rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32+ points (+533)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 33+ points, Nikola Jokic 23+ rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32+ points (+533) KD vs Wemby: Kevin Durant 30+ points and Victor Wembanyama 30+ points (+541)

It’s a great time for college basketball fans to get started. There is a 20% parlay boost available on Friday, which can be applied to predictions on No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 25 North Carolina. The Tar Heels have a better chance to get the win at home. You can choose to accept odds on Novig or request your own.

How to Use the Novig Promo Code

New users can take these easy steps to start making predictions on basketball, football, hockey and more sports.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, last four digits of your SSN and other essential info to confirm your identity. Use a payment method to make a deposit. Place your first order.

Your opening prediction will include a 10% discount up to $100. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active and settled orders. And redeem more perks every day with log-in rewards.

Place Future Orders on the NFL

We are now on Week 10 of the NFL season. Check out markets for each game on Sunday, starting with the Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin, Germany.

It’s a great time to make future predictions on the NFL. It has options for teams to make the playoffs, division winners, conference winners, player awards and the champion. Right now, the Bills have the best odds to win it all. They are followed by the Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, Packers, Lions and Colts.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 discount for your first prediction.