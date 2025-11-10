Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount Bonus for Eagles vs. Packers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use the Novig promo code will receive a 10% discount. Get up to $100 off your first order on the Eagles vs. Packers. Get the best odds or set your own.

Sports fans have a better chance of making a profit on this prediction market app. You won’t be going up against the house, so the odds will be better as you battle other customers. On Monday night, the odds for the Packers to cover the -1.5-point spread are around +109. The Eagles are becoming the favorites on Novig, which is different than other sportsbooks.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Football

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Monday Night Football

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% MNF SGP Boost, 20% Hockey Parlay Boost, 20% Pro Basketball Parlay Boost, Daily Log-in Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In addition to the discount, be sure to use the 25% MNF SGP Boost. Choose to create your own parlay or use one of the trending bets:

Tush Push: PHI moneyline, Jalen Hurts 20+ rushing yards and 2+ pass touchdowns (+339)

Lambeau Leap: GB moneyline, Josh Jacobs 100+ rushing yards and Romeo Doubs 60+ receiving yards (+999)

Fly Eagles Fly: PHI moneyline, Saquon Barkley 100+ rushing yards and A.J. Brown 60+ receiving yards (+700)

No Love Lost: GB moneyline, Jordan Love 200+ passing yards and zero interceptions (+262)

Check the rewards tab and complete log-in challenges to earn more perks throughout the NFL season.

How to Register with the Novig Promo Code

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Take these steps on Monday to make a prediction on the Eagles vs. Packers.

It doesn't take long to create an account. Take these steps on Monday to make a prediction on the Eagles vs. Packers.

Enter your email, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Online banking is recommended, but there are several other methods available. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be up to $100.

You’ll also receive some Novig Coins, which gives you a chance to play for free. Your portfolio will display your active and completed orders.

Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NHL

There is a 20% parlay boost available on Monday. Make predictions on the Lakers vs. Hornets, Cavaliers vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Mavericks, Pelicans vs. Suns, Hawks vs. Clippers and more matchups. The odds for Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo to each score 35+ points are at +2532. This means a correct order of $10 will result in a $253.16 payout.

Another 20% boost can be used toward an NHL parlay. There are four games on Monday, including the Panthers vs. Golden Knights.

Another 20% boost can be used toward an NHL parlay. There are four games on Monday, including the Panthers vs. Golden Knights.